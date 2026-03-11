Senator Faults FCT N2.2trn 2026 Budget Proposal

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Senate Moves To Fast-Track Passage

The Senator representing Lagos East senatorial district, Tokunbo Abiru, has picked holes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year.

The FCT’s N2.2 trillion appropriation bill was received by the Senate on Tuesday as an executive bill, for consideration and passage.

The estimate provides for N165.7 billion as personnel cost, N378.2 billion for overhead, and N1.6 trillion for capital.

Abiru however, observed that the document did not give a breakdown of the sources of revenue to finance the budget.

According to him, the budget proposal ought to have come with identified sources of funding for the budget to avoid possible distortions at the implementation stage.

Abiru’s observation was merely noted as the Senate leadership was in a hurry to rush through the process.

The budget proposal, which was read at plenary on Tuesday, has already scaled first and second reading, and referred to the Senate Committee on the FCT at a single plenary session.

The committee is expected to submit its report next week for consideration and passage.

Pushing for speedy passage of the budget are the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; his deputy, Barau Jibrin; Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele and the Senate Whip, Mohammed Monguno.