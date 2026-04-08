Senator Kabiru Gaya Dumps APC For ADC

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Former Kano South lawmaker, Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya has defected from the All Progressives Congress to the African Democratic Congress, the latest in a string of high-profile political departures reshaping Kano State’s opposition landscape ahead of 2027.

Gaya, who represented Kano South Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, announced his resignation from the ruling party in a letter dated April 5, 2026, addressed to the APC ward chairman in Gaya Local Government Area.

He said the decision took immediate effect.

The former lawmaker said his exit followed wide consultations and careful deliberation, adding that the move aligned with both his personal convictions and the interests of his constituents.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the party for the platform it provided me and for the cooperation and camaraderie extended over the years,” he said.

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The resignation letter was acknowledged by the Gaya Arewa Ward APC chairman, Adam A. Adam.

Speaking to journalists after the letter surfaced online, Gaya confirmed his move to the ADC and disclosed that he maintains a cordial relationship with former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and former APC governorship candidate Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, saying both men were working together to strengthen the ADC and boost its electoral prospects in the state.

His defection follows that of Gawuna — the APC’s flagbearer in the 2023 Kano governorship election — who made a similar move to the ADC shortly before Gaya’s announcement.

In his democratic transitions, Gaya served as executive Governor of Kano State from 1992 to 1993 on the platform of the National Republican Convention during the aborted Third Republic.