‘Senator’ Lands In EFCC Net Over Alleged €5.7million Internet Fraud

A suspected Internet fraudster, Ifechukwu Tom Makwe, who paraded himself as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Makwe was arrested at the Guzape area of Abuja, following credible intelligence about his internet-related fraud activities.

According to EFCC, Makwa has also been claiming different identities ranging from being a US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), agent and diplomatic solicitor to defraud unsuspecting victims which include a Spaniard.

EFCC said it was after he was arrested that it discovered he used different aliases (Fahad Makwe, Senator Tompolo, Tom Makwe, Dr. Bran) to defraud his victim.

Makwe allegedly started defrauding the Spaniard since 2013 when he first met her on social media.

According to EFCC, he defrauded the Spaniard the sum of five million, seven hundred thousand Euros (€5.7million).

“He will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded,” EFCC said.