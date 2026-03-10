Senator Natasha’s Aide Declares For Kogi Assembly Seat

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The media aide to the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Michael Idoko, on Tuesday formally declared his ambition to contest for a seat in the Kogi State House of Assembly.

He declared his intention in a statement after consultations with party leaders, community stakeholders, youths and residents in Olamaboro Local Government Area, pledging to champion people-centred representation and accelerated development across communities in the council area.

Idoko is seeking to represent Olamaboro Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“My decision to contest for the Olamaboro State House of Assembly seat is borne out of a deep concern over the lack of meaningful dividends of democracy in our local government.

“For too long, many communities in Olamaboro have continued to struggle with inadequate infrastructure, limited opportunities for youth development and insufficient social amenities that should ordinarily improve the lives of our people,” he said.

His supporters described him as a bridge between the people and the political system, citing his longstanding involvement in grassroots development advocacy.

Speaking further on his aspiration, Idoko emphasised that leadership must go beyond political rhetoric and focus on service, accessibility and meaningful representation.

“Leadership should be about service, representation and ensuring that the voices and needs of the people are heard and addressed.

“Unfortunately, many residents still feel disconnected from the benefits of governance that democracy promises,” he said.

According to him, his ambition is not driven merely by politics but by a genuine desire to close the gap between government policies and the realities faced by ordinary citizens.

“I am committed to advocating policies, projects and programmes that will bring tangible development to Olamaboro, empower our youths and women, and ensure that our communities receive their fair share of government attention,” he said.

As a longstanding member of the PDP, Idoko said he has remained committed to strengthening the party’s structure and promoting democratic participation at the community level.

Throughout his consultations, he said he had interacted with youths, women, elders and traditional leaders across the wards in the local government, gaining deeper insight into the pressing needs of the people.

“I believe that legislation should directly reflect the realities of the people and that elected representatives must remain connected to their constituents beyond election seasons,” Idoko added.

He expressed appreciation to party leaders, traditional institutions and residents who received him warmly during the consultations, noting that their encouragement had strengthened his resolve to pursue the ambition.

Under the PDP platform, Idoko said his focus would be on promoting inclusive governance, strengthening democratic values and attracting development projects that would improve the livelihoods of residents in Olamaboro.