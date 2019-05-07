Advertisement

Senator Victor Ndomaa-Egba, a three-term senator representing Cross River Central from 2003 to 2015, has mourned his solder-cousin, Lieutenant Ogar Takim, who was recently killed on the battle field in Nigeria’s northeast.

Ndoma-Egba described Takim’s death as “hurting” as he noted that the fallen soldier got married only December of 2018.

The Senator recalled how late Takim had always wanted to join the Nigerian Army to “fight to defend your country,” but whose other dreams have been “shattered” while paying the ultimate prize of defending his country.

Ndoma-Egba wrote on his Facebook wall: “Life and its ironies. Growing up with your uncle late Justice E.T Ndoma-Egba all you wanted was to be a soldier. Your passion was so strong that you built up your mental and physical frames for soldiering. You let several opportunities pass-by for you to realize your dream which soon became reality.

“You successfully passed out from NDA and were posted to the North East and later Liberia. On your return from Liberia you returned to the North East.

“You got married in December 2018 to your heartthrob, Omolola, a Lagos born young lawyer, and by May 2, 2019 you were gone, died in battle, died the soldier you always wanted to be, and your young wife now a widow, even before married life started. You always said you joined the Army to fight to defend your country. You died doing so.

“Your death hurts, it grates the soul, it drains the spirit and leaves us confounded, but I am sure you died the way you would have wished, in battle for your country. For you that was honour and honour was everything to you.

“Only in January 2019 you visited with your young wife, looking forward to a life together. That dream is ended, shattered, and you paying ultimate prize for your Country.

“What do we do, what do we say other than accept it as God’s will and God’s way. Rest in peace gallant brother.”