Senator Okadigbo’s Appointment As NNPC Board Chairman Confirms Anambra As Oil Producing State, Obiano

Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Thursday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Senator Marjorie Chuba-Okadigbo as the chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited.

Gov Obiano also congratulated the new chairman of the Anambra State chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Dr Emeka Odogwu, on his election.

This is contained in a statement by Obiano’s commissioner for information and public enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba, made available to THE WHISTLER in Awka.

It read, “Mrs Okadigbo is a solid professional, urbane, well-travelled and represented Anambra North effectively in the Senate.

“Her appointment is the icing on the cake of Anambra’s new status as an oil-producing state, a status made possible by President Buhari’s approval last September of an objective recommendation from the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) which recognized eleven oil wells in the state while suggesting that proceeds from three others be shared equally with neighbouring Kogi State until the delineation of their boundary.”

Gov Obiano also lauded the election of Dr Emeka Odogwu as the NUJ chairman of the state.

He said, “This is the first time a doctoral degree holder has been elected to run the NUJ in the state since its creation in August, 1991.

“Dr Odogwu is a scholar who lectures in mass communication in the university and serves as a news correspondent in addition.

“With Anambra State moving in a new direction in its development from next month when Professor Chukwuma Soludo, an internationally recognized economist and a former Central Bank governor who reformed the country’s financial system, will assume office as the state chief executive, the new administration needs technocrats like Dr Odogwu in various areas of the state who will help him drive the rapid progress of the state.

“TThe era of adversarial journalism is over, just as the days of ‘publish and be damned’.

“Both the government and the media need to be on the same page of development in the overriding interest of society.”