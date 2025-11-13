Senator Urges Caution On Appointment Of Military Chiefs

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has called for caution in the appointment of military chiefs by the president, commander-in-chief, who is the appointing authority.

Kalu, while contributing to a debate on a motion at the Senate plenary on Thursday, observed that the nation has continually been wasting human and material resources through the irregular appointment of military chiefs.

Specifically, the Abia senator faulted the trend in the appointments of the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief of Air Staff by Commanders-in-Chief, past and present.

He argued that such appointments should not be made in ways and manners that could dampen morale among senior officers.

Kalu said, “Presidents should stop appointing officers for these top military positions above their seniors who are still in service.

“For instance, you appoint a Course 41 officer as Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, or Chief of the Air Staff, while some of their senior officers in Course 39 and Course 40 are still in service.

“When you make such appointments from below the ranks, all the senior officers who are still in service are forced to resign prematurely.

“This situation has affected hundreds of senior officers over the years. Unfortunately, nobody is paying attention to the huge financial resources involved in the training of these officers.

“So I want to draw attention to this development and to plead with the President, who is the Commander-in-Chief, to…

But the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, interjected Kalu, effectively halting the Abia senator’s insincere contribution midway.

Barau, who presided at the day’s plenary, enjoined senators to be cautious in their contributions on the matter, “because of its sensitive nature.”

He said, “We should be careful in this matter because it’s strictly a matter of military tradition that we do not fully understand.”

Barau’s intervention, observably, effectively contained a growing agitation among the senators, a number of whom agreed with Kalu’s point of view.

The debate was sequel to a bill sponsored by the

chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Abdulaziz Yar’Adua.

It’s titled, “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Armed Forces Act and to Re-enact a modern, constitutionally compliant and operationally responsive legal framework for the Armed Forces

of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and for related matters, 2025.

Despite truncating debate on the bill, it was passed for second reading.

Barau subsequently referred the bill to the Senate committees on Defence, Army, Navy and the Air Force, for further legislative actions.

The committees were mandated to turn in their report within four weeks.