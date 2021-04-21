Senators Shocked At Customs Request For N2b For Welfare, N180m For Cleaning, Fumigation

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is asking the Senate to approve N180m for the Service to use for fumigation and cleaning.

The NCS has also asked the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly to allow it to disburse to officers N2 billion as incentives preparatory to retirement.

The said N2 billion, which is unconnected to the statutory retirement package approved by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, is meant to represent a welfare package for would-be retirees.

The requests are contained in the NCS 2021 budget presented to the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Reviewing the documents, the upper chamber of the National Assembly took the Nigerian Customs Services (NCS) to the cleaners as Senators, who took turns to speak during the consideration of the report of the Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariffs, presented by its Chairman, Sen. Francis Alimikhena, picked holes in the budget figures.

For example, Senator Sam Egwu asked why the agency is spending N2 billion as welfare packages for retiring officers, while they have retirement benefits?

Called to explain, the Chairman of the Committee, Alimikhena said that the money is not meant for one person but all the officers.

Dissecting the budget,

Senator Ibn Na’Allah noted that the agency budgeted N200 million for maintenance of aircraft and N100 million for the fueling of the aircraft.

The lawmaker, who also raised the issue of N180 million for cleaning and fumigation, asked what the NCS is cleaning and fumigation to have budgeted such a huge sum.

He, however, challenged the chairman to explain why that huge amount was budgeted, adding, “your explanation will give us the comfort that we need.”

A critical look at the capital budget revealed that while the agency budgeted N15.9 billion for the purchase of motor vehicles, it also budgeted N1.6 billion for borehole and other water facilities.

Also, a critical look at the overhead revealed that the sum of N1.5 billion was budgeted for recruitment and appointments (service-wide), N5 billion for motor vehicles advances, N3 billion for local travel and transport, N250 million for internal travel and transport, N100 million for internet access charges, N250 million for maintenance of motor vehicles/transport equipment.

N200 million for maintenance of plants and generators, N250m for other maintenance services, N1.2 billion for local training, N500 million for legal services, N400 million for motor vehicles fuel, N400 for plant/generator fuel, N90 million for refreshment and meals.

Reacting to the budget, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, berated the Committee Chairman for failing in his oversight function.

He said: “Chairman, I think you need to upscale your oversight on the customs because these narratives that they will keep the money they will not do budget implementation is as a result of insufficient oversight.

“We need to know this kind of things in good time, that you report back to the Senate on what is happening and you also advise them on what is appropriate and legal as far as the implementation of the budget is concerned. We are not supposed to be hearing this now, so increase your oversight.”

Earlier, in his presentation, Alimikhena explained how the Committee organized and conducted a one (1) day Budget Defence Session on Thursday, 18″ February 2021, adding that “during the Budget Defence session, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service and the Management Team made presentations and also made clarifications on the areas the Committee sought for further information.”

Explaining the budget presentation for 2020, the lawmaker said, “the initial approved revenue target for the year 2020 stood at 1.679 Trillion. However, due to Covid 19 Pandemic, the NCS revenue target was revised to 1.380 Trillion.

“The Service collected a total Revenue of 1.211 Trillion and 350.63 Billion as VAT on imports bringing the total collection to #1.562 Trillion.”

On the 2021 budget, Alimikhena said: “In 2021 fiscal year, NCS revenue target was pegged at N1.465 Trillion comprising N1.267 Trillion for Federation Account and N197.996 Billion for Non-Federation Account respectively. However, the Senate Committee deemed this target to be inadequate, while taking cognizance of the recently Assented Finance Act, 2021; and the following factors:

“Expansion of Excisable Items, Excise duties of carbonated drinks; Tariff Review on Vehicles; Re-opening of Border; and The Central Bank of Nigeria announced the official rate of Naira to Dollar at N10 = $1. This means the collectable duty of every import will increase in Naira term than when the rate was 381 = $1. All these will significantly increase the revenue target of the NCS in 2021 budget year.

“In view of the foregoing which were not captured in the Medium Term Expenditure Framework MTEF 2020, the committee hereby increases the NCS Revenue Target from N1,465,345,719,428.00 (One Trillion, Four Hundred and Sixty-Five Billion, Three Hundred and Forty-Five Million, Seven Hundred and Nineteen Thousand, Four Hundred and Twenty-Eight Naira) to N1,678,715,061,014.00 (One Trillion, Six hundred and Seventy-Eight Billion, Seven Hundred and Fifteen Million, Sixty-One Thousand and Fourteen Naira).”

In the proposed expenditure, the lawmaker said, “the expenditure of N257,183,671,694.71 is being proposed for the 2021 financial year as follows:

“Personnel Cost =N99,719,722,681.71; Overhead Cost =N19,530,769,000.00; Capital Cost =N137,933,180,013.00.”

The Committee, has, however, recommended:

“That the target revenue collection of N1,678,715,061,014.00 (One Trillion, six hundred and Seventy-Eight Billion, Seven Hundred and Fifteen Million, Sixty-One Thousand and Fourteen Naira) only be approved; and

“That Income and Expenditure including Retained Earning for ongoing projects of N257,183,671,694.71 (Two Hundred and Fifty-Seven Billion, One Hundred and Eighty-Three Million, Six Hundred and Seventy-One Thousand, Six Hundred and Ninety-Four Naira, Seventy-One Kobo) be approved for 2021 financial year.”