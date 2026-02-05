Senators Under Attack Over Removal Of Electronic Transmission Of Result Clause, Says Umeh

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh has said lawmakers in the National Assembly are facing public insults and attacks following unexpected changes to the Electoral Act amendment bill, particularly the removal of provisions mandating electronic transmission of election results.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Senate recently passed the Electoral Act amendment bill after its third reading but rejected a proposed amendment to Clause 60, Subsection 3, which sought to make electronic transmission of election results compulsory.

The decision has drawn criticism from sections of the public, media, and civil society groups, many of whom argue that electronic transmission of results is essential for credible elections ahead of the 2027 polls.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Umeh said the controversy arose because certain alterations in the proposed amendment were introduced at the Senate, contrary to the provisions lawmakers had earlier agreed upon.

According to him, the amendment was intended to address shortcomings observed in previous elections, especially legal disputes triggered when courts declined to rely on electronically transmitted results due to the absence of clear provisions in the Electoral Act.

Advertisement

He explained that the proposed changes aimed to close those gaps and strengthen the electoral system, noting that the bill had initially enjoyed broad support with little opposition during deliberations.

Umeh added that the strong public backlash suggests that removing the electronic transmission provision may not align with public expectations, stressing that lawmakers are currently bearing the brunt of the criticism.

“You don’t introduce surprises in the middle of a process. This thing has been agreed to by everybody, and it is in accord with the expectations of the Nigerian people.

“There is no way we can have an election that was conducted and the results were made available, then along the line there was a complaint of a glitch in the presidential election, and everything went to court, and the court says it will not make use of the electronic transmission of results because it was unknown to the Electoral Act.

“That is why lawmaking is ingenious. You do that with a view to correcting the lapses and anomalies of the past. That is why, from all the processes this amendment went through, nobody opposed it. It was very popular.

Advertisement

“And as it has happened, I want to tell you that if it was not against the public interest, the level of outcry it has generated would not be so high, because we, the senators, are under barrages of attacks and have been insulted,” he said.