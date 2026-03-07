Senegal National Assembly To Debate Anti-LGBT Bill

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Assembly of Senegal is set to debate a bill on same sex relations on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, according to an official summons from the legislature.

The bill, proposed by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and unveiled last month, would double the maximum prison sentence for consensual same sex relations from five to ten years. It also imposes prison terms of three to seven years for anyone who publicly advocates for, promotes, or defends LGBTQ+ rights.

Under current Senegalese law, consensual same sex relations are punishable by one to five years in prison and fines. The proposed amendments would significantly strengthen these penalties, making it one of the strictest anti-LGBT measures in West Africa.

Recent weeks have seen over 30 arrests linked to same sex relations, with some detainees, including public figures, facing additional charges. These events have sparked public demonstrations in Dakar, online attacks, and criticism from human rights groups locally and internationally, who warn the bill could further marginalize LGBTQ+ individuals and restrict freedoms of expression and association.

Supporters, including some political and religious leaders, argue the measures are necessary to protect Senegal’s traditional social values, while opponents highlight risks to civil liberties and increased stigma.

With Prime Minister Sonko’s PASTEF party holding a majority in the assembly, the upcoming debate and vote will be closely watched for its potential impact on LGBT rights in Senegal and the wider West African region.