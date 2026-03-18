Senegal Rejects CAF Verdict, Set To Appeal AFCON Title Decision

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The football authorities in Senegal have strongly rejected the controversial decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip the country of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and award the trophy to Morocco, sparking widespread debate across the continent.

CAF’s Appeals Board ruled that Senegal forfeited the final after players temporarily walked off the pitch during extra time to protest a controversial penalty decision.

Although the team later returned and completed the encounter, the disciplinary panel determined that the action constituted a breach of competition regulations, leading to the annulment of Senegal’s 1-0 victory and the award of a 3-0 walkover win in favour of Morocco.

In an immediate response, the Senegalese Football Federation described the ruling as unjust and procedurally flawed, insisting that the players’ protest was a spontaneous reaction to what they considered a decisive refereeing error rather than an attempt to abandon the match.

Federation officials maintained that the game was ultimately concluded on the field and argued that sporting merit should have remained the overriding factor in determining the outcome of the final.

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The federation has confirmed plans to challenge the verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, setting the stage for a potentially lengthy legal dispute that could delay final confirmation of the tournament’s official champions.

Legal analysts say the case may test existing disciplinary frameworks in African football and could compel CAF to review its regulations on player conduct and match interruptions.

The ruling has generated intense reactions from fans, former players, and administrators across Africa, with many expressing concerns about the precedent set by overturning the result of a completed continental final.

While Morocco has been formally recognised as champions pending the outcome of any further legal process, celebrations in Rabat have been matched by protests and disappointment among Senegalese supporters, underscoring the emotional weight of the disputed title.

Observers warn that the controversy could have lasting implications for trust in officiating and governance within African football, even as attention now shifts to the impending arbitration battle that may ultimately decide the fate of one of the most dramatic finals in the history of the competition.