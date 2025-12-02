Seplat’s New Gas Exchanger Boosts NGL Output By Over 100%

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Seplat Energy Plc has announced the completion of the replacement of the Inlet Gas Exchanger (IGE) module on the East Area Project (EAP) platform in OML 67, marking the conclusion of its major offshore capital project for 2025.

The company confirmed on Tuesday that the project, executed on budget, is expected to significantly boost Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) extraction and operational efficiency at the facility.

The company in a notice to the NGX said that the new IGE module, a critical component of the NGL processing system, has already begun to yield results. Since the restart of operations at the EAP complex, gross NGL sales volumes have surged by more than 100 per cent to approximately 6,850 barrels of oil equivalent per day (bopd), representing around 3,500 bopd net working interest.

This reflects a notable improvement from the average 3,360 bopd (1,720 bopd net working interest) recorded in the nine months to 30 September 2025.

Seplat projects that NGL sales volumes could rise further to about 11,000 bopd (5,700 bopd net working interest) in the coming months as the upgraded facility moves toward optimal efficiency.

The offshore project involved load-out, lifting, installation, tie-in, commissioning, and start-up activities, all completed over a six-week period in November 2025.

The company reported that more than 2.2 million man-hours were executed without incident, underscoring adherence to strict safety and operational standards.

Commenting on the achievement, Seplat Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown, said the project reinforces the company’s offshore growth strategy following its acquisition of the EAP assets in December 2024. He noted that the new IGE unit is vital for efficient NGL processing, particularly for high-margin pentane and butane production.

“The new IGE unit is critical to efficient NGL processing operations. NGLs, particularly pentane, represent some of the highest-margin barrels in our portfolio. The butane we produce is being sold directly into the domestic market, improving energy access and supporting clean cooking initiatives for Nigeria,” Brown said.

He added that the successful execution of the project demonstrates the capability of Seplat’s project and operations teams, as well as strong collaboration with partners and community stakeholders. The company reiterated its commitment to expanding offshore production to deliver value to Nigeria and its shareholders.

Seplat noted that its total working interest NGL output of 3,719 bopd in the first nine months of 2025 includes contributions from both the EAP (1,720 bopd) and Oso (2,000 bopd) assets.

The announcement was signed by the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Eleanor Adaralegbe,