SERAP Condemns Wike For Arrest Of Governorship Aspirant

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has been condemned for ordering the arrest of a governorship aspirant, Farah Dagogo.

Wike declared Hon. Farah Dagogo wanted for allegedly hiring cultists to attack the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Police Command was also directed to effect his arrest and it was carried out.

But the Socio – Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP) frowned on the governor for approving such action, describing it as an arbitrary behavior that should be reversed.

It tweeted on Saturday: “We condemn the arbitrary arrest of Mr Farah Dagogo reportedly on the orders of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, for exercising his rights. Mr Dagogo must be immediately and unconditionally released.”

For now, a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Port Harcourt remanded Dagogo with the police after agreeing that it lacked jurisdiction to preside over cultism matters as filed by the state’s lawyer.

Meanwhile, SERAP stated that it will hold Wike to account if Dagogo is not immediately released.