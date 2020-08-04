Seria A Snubs C.Ronaldo, Names Teammate Dybala Leagues MVP

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The hopes of Juventus talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo to retain the MVP award he received in his first season in the Italian Seria A was dashed as fellow teammate Paulo Dybala beat him to the award.

The Italian apex football governing body named the Argentine forward on Tuesday the Most Valuable Player and Juventus newbie Dejan Kulusevski was named the Young Player of the season on account of his superb game at Parma.

Ronaldo scored 31 goals, five behind eventual golden boot winner, Ciro Imobile who scored 36 goals for Lazio in the 2019/2020 season in retrospect.

Ronaldo’s superior goal margin wasn’t enough to earn him the award as Dybala only managed 11 goals and 11 assist in 33 club appearances in the Seria A campaign.

Juventus also had goal keeper Wojciech Szczesny won the best goalkeeper award while Inter Milan’s Stefan De Vrij won the best defender and Atalanta’s Alejandro Gomez won the best midfielder.