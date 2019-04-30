Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has reacted to the allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP that the commission is replacing its servers in order to conceal rigging of the 2019 poll.

The Commission in a statement by Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to its chairman, Mahmood Yakubu said the allegation is baseless and untrue, adding that it would not trade words with the party on the matter since it was already before the court.

The response reads: “The allegation is baseless and uncalled for. The commission has maintained that it will not join issues with the PDP in the media on a petition that the party had already filed in court, in respect of the 2019 presidential election.

“Rather than issuing press statements and addressing press conferences on the same petition on a daily basis, the PDP should allow the legal process to run its full course.”

The PDP had yesterday, April 29, 2019 in a statement alerted Nigerians that INEC is allegedly replacing all the servers in its Headquarters and offices in all states of the federation and Abuja, in a desperate bid to destroy the actual Presidential election results transmitted from the polling centers across the nation.

The party noted that such action is disgraceful and wrong as it further exposes the culpability of INEC in the manipulation and rigging of the 2019 presidential poll.

Part of the statement read: “The PDP has been well briefed on how the INEC leadership and officials of the Buhari Presidency became jittery and resorted to the desperate measure, after they realized that the servers have information of Atiku Abubakar’s victory at the election.”