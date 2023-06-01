SERVICOM Awards EFCC Boss For Quality Service

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has received an award of distinction and quality service from SERVICOM.

The award was bestowed on him by Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator/Chief Executive, SERVICOM.

The award given to the EFCC Chairman is the latest by SERVICOM, which had last year recognized the EFCC as the best parastatal in service delivery in Nigeria/

Bawa was equally honoured as the second-best Chief Executive for his commitment to improved and customer-focused service delivery.

Bawa received the award at a one-day stakeholders forum for Directors of Reforms, Nodal Officers, Public Relations Officers and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

The stakeholder’s forum was aimed at sustaining service delivery enlightenment campaigns on the damaging effects of service failures.

Other Ministries, Departments and agencies recognized at the forum included the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Federal Road Safety Commission and the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Mrs Akajemi commended EFCC for raising the bar in strengthening the service delivery campaign, adding that the award was given in recognition of the Executive Chairman’s dedication and support in achieving SERVICOM’s vision and mission.

The SERVICOM boss also advocated for policies to be implemented to ensure that ordinary Nigerians feel the impact of good governance and citizens are better served.

She also engaged participants on the need for synergy in realizing the dream of good governance at the forum.