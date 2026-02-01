Sesko On Target As Manchester United Defeat Fulham

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Benjamin Sesko scored a last-minute winner to lead Manchester United to a 3-2 win over Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The hosts made it three wins in a row under interim coach Michael Carrick with Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko scoring the goals.

Cunha replaced the injured Patrick Dorgu in the only change from the squad that defeated Arsenal last weekend.

Casemiro opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 11th minute from Bruno Fernandes’ free kick.

Cunha made it 2-0 from Casemiro’s assist in the 56th minute before Fulham found their way back into the game.

Raul Jimenez reduced the deficit for Fulham from the spot after he was fouled by Harry Maguire in the 85th minute.

Kevin equalised for Fulham in the 91st minute to make it 2-2 with a powerful strike.

Substitute Benjamin Sesko scored the winner for Manchester United in the 94th minute to hand the hosts the maximum points.

The victory propelled the Red Devils to fourth on the Premier League log, one point ahead of fifth placed Chelsea.

Michael Carrick praised the players for the stunning victory.

He said: “I’ve said it before the City game. It’s a special place and it does special things.. Credit to the boys we know today was going to be really tough. We were getting questions about breaking down a low block and we knew it was never going to be like that.

“Going into the game I was well aware of how good Fulham are. The way they are playing we were going to have to answer a lot of questions.

“We did that for a lot of it. The boys put in a big effort. To build a lead, and get pegged back then go and get a winner. I’m so delighted for Ben. To win the game in front of the Stretford End, there’s not much better than that.”

In the other Premier League matches, Brentford recorded a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at the Villa Park.

Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace played out a 1-1 draw at the City Ground.