Sesko Strike Sends Manchester United Above Chelsea After Everton Win

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Benjamin Sesko came off the bench to score the decisive goal as Manchester United secured a 1–0 victory over Everton on Monday night, moving above Chelsea in the league table.

The win served as a measure of revenge for United, who had been beaten by the same scoreline in the reverse fixture despite Everton playing much of that match with 10 men. This time, United produced a high-intensity display and struck decisively on the counter-attack to claim all three points.

Manager Michael Carrick continues his impressive start, remaining unbeaten with 16 points from a possible 18.

Everton, meanwhile, extended their poor home run to seven matches without a win.

Sesko reflected on the importance of the result after the final whistle saying, “It was really important for us to win this game. It was really difficult. We were fighting. They were fighting. It was a really 50/50 battle but we managed it until the end and secured the win.”

On his impact from the bench, he said:

“For me, it’s important whenever I come on to try and help the team. That is why I’m here. Whether that is five minutes or 90 minutes, it doesn’t really matter. It’s about showing I can deliver if I possibly can and I’m really happy with that.”

Advertisement

When asked whether he expected to influence the match, Sesko added:

“I believe in me and so do the other players as well. They know what they are going to get when I arrive in the game. It’s up to me to deliver of course.”

United goalkeeper Senne Lammens, speaking to Sky Sports, highlighted the team’s defensive resilience nothing, “Today was about the hard work, defending together. We know we didn’t do our best, especially first half, it was difficult.

“We have to be better on the ball but if we defend well, don’t give balls away then we have the players up top to make the difference.

“I always want to be confident. Since the manger has come in we have bee defending well together. we know if me and the defence keep it [goals against] to

zero then we have a chance to win.

“Everton are a physical team, their defenders are really big, We knew the corners and set pieces would be difficult, It’s a strength of mine [dealing with crosses], but today it was a bit over the top! I had to be behind the line in order to come out. It was too much, but it can be difficult for the referee to see it.

Advertisement

“Sometimes you can’t be thinking too much about players around you, because then you aren’t thinking about the ball. My defenders can cerate space for me, so I have opportunity to come and punch the ball away. But it is getting more and more difficult.”

Carrick later praised his side’s spirit in an interview with Match of the Day saying, “We had to do a lot of work, credit to Everton they made it difficult, made us defend our box a lot. The spirit with which we defended the box was top class. A clean sheets is fantastic. We can play better than that, but at the same time it is pleasing to come away from home and win 1-0.

“Great finish, it was a ruthless finish, I like the way he put it away with real confidence. Great play from Matheus [Cunha] and Bryan [Mbeumo] to set it up, we have the players to play on the break. Delighted for Ben [Sesko] again, coming on and making the difference.

“He had to defend second half Matheus and he did it really well. It was some pass over the top [for the goal]. We needed a whole team performance in terms of the pressure Everton put us under, and the boys did it. If you do you get rewards because we’ve got dangerous players.

“He made a couple really good saves, he looked calm and composed in a tough environment. A lot of corners coming in under his crossbar, didn’t get flustered, took some good chances and clean hands. He was immense for us tonight.

“I’m delighted with the result and spirit, the boys digging deep and sacrificing for each other. Results wise it’s been good, But there is still much to come from us.”

Advertisement

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite speaking to Sky Sports said, “I think second half we dominated most of the half. We had some balls into the box and created chances. I think it’s something as a team we need to get better at – putting those chances away.

“One lapse of concentration on the counter-attack and they’ve scored the winning goal. We’ve came in at full-time disappointed because we deserved more from the game.”