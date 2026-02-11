Sesko’s Last Minute Strike Rescues Manchester United Against West Ham

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Manchester United struck deep into stoppage time to snatch a dramatic draw against West Ham United, as Benjamin Šeško’s 96th-minute equaliser denied the Hammers a priceless victory in a tense Premier League encounter.

West Ham, desperate for points in their battle against relegation, produced a disciplined and determined performance and looked set to claim all three points after leading for much of the contest. United pressed relentlessly but struggled to break down a resilient West Ham defence as the clock ticked away.

Just when defeat seemed inevitable for the visitors, Šeško rose to the occasion in the dying seconds, firing home in the 96th minute to silence the home crowd and rescue a point for Manchester United.

The late goal keeps United firmly in fourth place on the Premier League table with 45 points, maintaining their push for Champions League qualification.

For West Ham, it was a cruel ending to an otherwise heroic display. Conceding so late leaves them rooted in 18th position with 24 points, deepening their relegation worries and leaving them with much to reflect on as the pressure continues to mount.

Advertisement

As the season reaches a critical phase, Manchester United will take heart from their never-say-die attitude, while West Ham must quickly regroup if they are to avoid the drop.