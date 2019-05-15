Seun Kuti Reacts To Gov Akeredolu’s Plan To Grow Marijuana In Ondo

Advertisement

Following alleged plans by the Ondo State governor to start cultivating Marijuana in the state, Seun Kuti, the son of Nigerian Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has disclosed that he will move the base of Afrobeat music to the State if that happens.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had urged the Federal to create a Medicinal Cannabis Extract Development Program, stating that the multi-billion dollar industry if harnessed, will help to create thousands of jobs opportunity for youths and diversify the country’s economy.

The Governor and the NDLEA boss also visited Thailand recently to learn how to cultivate medical Marijuana.

Advertisement

Kuti took to his Instagram page to react to Akeredolu’s statement, saying ‘afrobeat is about to switch homebase.

He wrote: “Ehn Mr. Excellency sir, if you want me to move to your state, just say so. This beating about the bush is unnecessary.

“Afrobeat is about to switch home base you all. Just imagine one good joint for my back ache then better Ondo pounded yam to heal my stomach pain.”