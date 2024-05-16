Seven More Abducted Confluence University Students Rescued By Police

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kogi State Police Command said seven more abducted students at Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, have been rescued from the bush.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya.

The statement noted that the diligence and indomitable spirit of the Rescue Team led to the rescue of the seven victims, bringing the total to 21.

It added that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, had deployed the Air Component of Police Security Apparatus, made up of helicopter crew trained for aerial surveillance, monitoring team as well as Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) to sustain the ongoing rescue operation.

The statement said that the reinforcement was in response to IGP’s unwavering passion about protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians.

“Be it noted that it is not over until it is over, so we should not rest on our Oars, instead all hands must be on deck to ensure all are safely rescued and perpetrators brought to deserved justice,” the statement said.

It noted that the Kogi State Government as well as the University Community were satisfied with the Rescue Operations so far and commended the level of cooperation, collaboration and synergy amongst the Security Agencies Local Vigilantes and hunters in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police uses this medium to thank and appreciate the Inspector-General of Police for the deployment of the Air Component, the Security Personnel, and Vigilantes/Hunters for their show of unprecedented and undiluted patriotism and altruism, and to the good people of Kogi State and the vibrant Press, for their show of concern and empathy,” the statement said.

It called for cooperation, collaboration and solidarity of the people of the state with the Police and other Security Agencies “because together, we shall ensure adequate Security of life and property of law-abiding citizens in the State”.