Seven Reappointed ICPC Board Members Sworn- In By President Buhari 

Seven members of the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related Offences Commission (ICPC) recently reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari have been sworn in.

The members are retired Justice Adamu Bello (Katsina), Hannatu Mohammed (Jigwa), Olubukola Balogun (Lagos), Obiora Samuel Igwedibia (Anambra), Abdullahi Saidu (Niger), Yahaya Umar Dauda (Nasarawa) and Grace Chinyere (Rivers).

They were all sworn- in by President Muhammadu Buhari during the ceremony at the Council Chambers of the State House Abuja prior to the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC).

This is the first FEC meeting since the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections that led to the emergence of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as president-elect.

Present at the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Meanwhile, Ministers who also attended the meeting physically include the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Others are Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Agriculture, Mahmood Mohammed; Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi and Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu.

Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora were also present.