Seven Victims Of Kaduna Train Attack Regain Freedom From Terrorists

At least seven passengers abducted during the Kaduna-Abuja train attack have been released on Wednesday.

The development came eight days after five victims were freed by the terrorists, taking the total number of released person to at least 42.

Among the released victims is a family member of six including a couple Abubakar Idris Garba and Maryama Abubakar Bobbo and their four children.

A member of the negotiating team, Tukur Mamu confirm the report to news men.