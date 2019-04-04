Advertisement

A sex worker, on Wednesday, narrated how she jumped from a two-storey building in Ibadan, Oyo State, to escape being used for money ritual by two suspected Yahoo boys.

The suspects, Sanusi Azeez Toba and Osho Olalekun Micheal were arrested at Kolapo Ishola, Akobo, Ibadan, after the lady escaped from where she and others were held hostage.

According to the lady, who is being kept in custody by security operatives, she had joined the boys alongside some other friends from a club to pass the night with the boys, unaware of their antics and intentions.

She said: “We met at the club last night and we all went back to their apartment to sleep over. At some point, I noticed some funny movement and saw them with a calabash (a native pot).

“That was when I knew they were ritualists with the intention to use me for rituals. So I jumped off the two-storey building, and off the fence. I then reported the case to the ‘Operation Burst’”.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that the suspects have a series of incriminating documents stored in the Laptops and phones recovered from them at the point of arrest.