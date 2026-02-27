Seyi Law Apologises For ‘Insensitive’ Remarks On Nigeria’s Security

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A popular Nigerian comedian and supporter of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi Law has apologised for his earlier statement that Nigeria is safer now than 10 years ago, amidst growing security concerns.

The comedian’s comments sparked widespread criticism online, with many accusing him of being insensitive to the pending security issues in the country, including terrorist attacks and kidnappings.

In an apology video on Instagram, Seyi Law described his statement as “insensitive” and expressed regret for hurting those affected by security issues.

“My fellow Nigerians, I owe you this & more. I’m sincerely sorry for such an insensitive statement that I made on the Honest Bunch podcast. I’m not someone who would be too proud or very insensitive to apologize when he makes mistakes,” he said.

He acknowledged that his comment was hurtful to those who have experienced kidnapping, loss of loved ones, and other security challenges.

Advertisement

“I had looked at that statement and I think it is quite insensitive to those who have had an issue with kidnapping, relatives been killed and all that. I want to sincerely and unreservedly tender an apology to those who that statement has hurt. I believe that statement is very insensitive”, he said.

Seyi Law also called on President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the security of Nigerians.