SGBV: After Several Beatings By Husband, Abuja Woman Narrates How UN Empowered Her

56 SHARES Share Tweet

…As Spotlight Initiative Graduates 20 GBV Survivors In Culinary Arts

About 20 victims and survivors of sexual and gender based violence had a reason to smile in Abuja as dignitaries watched them graduate from a culinary arts training school hosted by the Spotlight Initiative – a partnership programme between the European Union and United Nations geared towards eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls by 2023.

One of the beneficiaries of the training in the FCT, Paulina Daniel, told our correspondent on Friday that her marriage was so turbulent that she was thrown out of the house.

She said it was during the trauma that she came across the initiative which has imparted her with cooking skills and made her to be self-sufficient as she had been finding it hard to survive if not for the UN intervention.

“Before I got here, I was having challenges in my marriage…my husband took me to court and sought for divorce; he threw my things out and the church people helped me and rented a house for me.

“In the process of my marriage, he kept on complaining that I was coming late home so I had to leave my job just to create peace.

“He slaps me, he even broke my phone… he locked me outside more than five times.

“I heard a call that Spotlight Initiative was giving knowledge to women that were suffering violence and was asked if I was interested, I said yes because I was not doing anything and I wanted to continue with my life,” she said.

The beneficiaries who were seen preparing and serving different kinds of continental dishes at Reddish Chronicles Culinary School, Central Business District, Abuja, were overjoyed with the empowerment they’d received.

Spotlight Initiative Beneficiaries Preparing Continental Dishes

Reacting to the development, the Chief Technical Advisor, Rule of Law and Human Rights, United Nations Development Programme, Simon Ridley, told newsmen that the graduation served as a moral boost for the beneficiaries and was in line with its objectives.

“The event is addressing livelihoods of women and girls who have been victims and survivors of gender based violence and domestic violence and this event is helping them to learn cooking, culinary skills really to be able to get skills and employment in restaurants, hotels all over Nigeria and indeed in West Africa.

“I really celebrate their achievements in graduating from the school, some of them have already gained employment,” he said.

Our correspondent learnt that about 87 survivors across Nigeria had received and were still receiving training in not just culinary arts, but also in fashion design, make up, event planning, decoration and baking.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, noted that empowerment was a veritable tool that helps women and girls overcome the trauma of violence inflicted on them.

“I really commend the Spotlight initiatives for this,” he added.

Furthermore, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, was of the view that women empowerment should be the primary focus for relevant authorities because of their crucial role in nation building.

She lauded the initiative for providing a source of livelihood for the beneficiaries.

“I’m here to celebrate women…There is nothing too much to give women. Women are very important. Empowerment of women can never be overemphasized. If we empower women, we are empowering the future. You can’t be productive when you are abused,” said Adejoke.

Other personalities who graced the event were the National President , Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association, Hajiya Fatima Attahiru, the EU Head of Delegation, Amb. Ketil Karisen, among others.