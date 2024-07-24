SGF, NSA, Ministers In Emergency Meeting Over Planned Nationwide Protest

447 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian ministers are currently in an emergency meeting with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu regarding the upcoming nationwide demonstration against economic hardship.

The demonstration against economic hardship, is gathering popularity on social media, and is set to take place across the country including Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Attending the meeting behind closed doors includes over forty ministers from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, including Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, Special Duties Minister, Zephaniah Jisalo, Education Minister, Tahir Mamman, and Budget and Planning Minister, Abubakar Bagudu.

Others include Defence Minister, Bello Matawalle, Works Minister, David Umahi, Finance Minister, Wale Edun and Information Minister, Mohammed Idris.

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu urged Nigerians to halt the planned protest, centred around the need to end bad governance, scheduled for August. The president noted that his administration has solutions to the problems currently ravaging the country.

Food and basic commodity prices have skyrocketed in recent months as Nigeria’s struggle with one of the biggest inflation and economic crises the nation has ever experienced, which was brought on by the government’s dual policies of eliminating petrol subsidies and unifying exchange windows.

