SGF Seeks Stronger Public-Private Collaboration To Drive Growth

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to deepening collaboration with the private sector as a key strategy for driving Nigeria’s economic growth and national development, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has said.

Akume said the private sector remains a critical engine of economic expansion and assured stakeholders of the Tinubu administration’s resolve to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive through sustained economic reforms.

He spoke in Abuja during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), led by its President and Chairman of Council, Engr. Leye Kupoluyi.

The SGF, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, described the LCCI as one of the most influential private sector institutions in the country, noting its indispensable role in advancing industrial growth, trade, and investment.

According to him, the ongoing economic reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda are already yielding positive outcomes and gaining recognition beyond Nigeria’s borders.

He cited recent commendations from officials of the World Bank, who reportedly described the administration’s reform programme as a “global reference point,” as evidence of its viability and growing impact.

Akume urged Nigerians, particularly the business community, to continue supporting the reform agenda, stressing that the policies, though bold and sometimes challenging, are necessary to reposition the economy on a sustainable growth path.

Earlier, the LCCI President, Engr. Kupoluyi, acknowledged what he described as significant progress recorded under the Federal Government’s current reform drive, especially efforts aimed at macroeconomic rebalancing and restoring fiscal sustainability.

He noted that these measures, while difficult, were essential to stabilising the economy and had attracted positive attention from international financial institutions, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Kupoluyi also commended reforms in the foreign exchange market, particularly steps taken to improve transparency and liquidity, which he said were critical to trade facilitation, investment planning, and boosting investor confidence.

He called for the institutionalisation of structured public, private sector dialogue platforms, coordinated through the Office of the SGF, to ensure that private sector feedback is systematically incorporated into policy design, sequencing, and implementation.

According to him, stronger and more consistent engagement between government and the private sector would enhance policy effectiveness and accelerate inclusive economic growth.

The visit underscores ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to strengthen partnerships with organised private sector groups as part of its broader strategy to stabilise the economy and unlock long-term growth.