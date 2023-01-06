Shake Up In FRSC After Buhari Appointed New Corps Marshal

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Road Safety Commission headed by Bukhari Bello has stated that personnel welfare is top on its priority.

Advertisement

Bello stated this following the approval of promotion of some officers of the corps in Abuja on Friday.

Those approved for promotion were 1 Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM), and 7 Corps Commanders (CC) to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM).

Bello spoke at the end of a meeting of the Commission which ratified the resolution of a Committee of the FRSC on the promotion of the officers.

The Officer appointed to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal, Assistant Corps Marshal, Ann Marja, is to represent the North Eastern Zone of the country following the appointment of the former Deputy Corps Marshal representing the Zone, Dauda Ali Biu, as substantive Corps Marshal of the Commission.

The seven Commanders promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal are Corps Commander Stella Uchegbu, who is presently in charge of Special Duties in the Department of Special Duties and External Relations at the National Headquarters, Corps Commander Tukur Sifawa, the Corps Auditor, Corps Commander Anthony Oko, Corps Commander, Command and Strategy in the Operations Department, National Headquarters Abuja, Corps Commander Mohammed Kabo, presently, Sector Commander, Yobe State Command, Corps Commander Joel Dagwa, Deputy Commandant, FRSC Command and Staff College (FCSC) Corps Commander Meshack A Jatau presently on a course at Army War College, and Corps Commander Pauline Olaye, in charge of Pensions and Insurance at the National Headquarters Abuja.

Advertisement

The Board Chairman, Bukhari Bello expressed delight over the transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process and urged the promoted Officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the Corporate mission of the Corps which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

He stated that the promotion exercise is part of the Commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence, and hard work which is in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Corps.

The Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, congratulated the newly elevated Officers for their excellent performances during the exercise, noting that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities.

He charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new ranks call for more focus, dedication, commitment, and passion.

Speaking further, the Corps Marshal promised to improve the general welfare of the personnel of the Corps to the satisfaction of all. As such, he beckoned on all personnel to be of good cheer and put in great efforts towards the realization of the corporate mandate of the Corps.