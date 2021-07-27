Shake-Up In Police As IGP Redeploys 24 AIGs

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Tuesday, approved the redeployment and posting of 24 Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to different zonal commands and formations.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

“In line with the new Manpower Development Policy of the Force, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has ordered the posting and redeployment of twenty-four (24) Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to Zonal Commands and Formations,” the statement said.

The recently promoted Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police (CP), AIG Bala ciroma, was moved to Zone-7, Abuja.

AIG Usman Belel, AIG John Amadi and AIG Adeleke Adeyinka were posted to FCID Annex Lagos, Maritime and Zone 9 Umuahia, respectively.

The statement read in part, “AIG SPU Fhq ABUJA – AIG Zaki M. Ahmed, AIG Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Mustapha Dandaura, AIG CTU Fhq Abuja – Aig Dansuki D. Galadanchi, AIG Zone 17 Akure – AIG Okon Etim Ene, AIG Border Patrol Fhq Abuja – AIG Usman D. Nagogo, AIG Zone 7 Abuja – AIG Bala Ciroma, and AIG Zone 9 Umuahia – AIG Adeleke Adeyinka Bode.

“AIG Zone 13 Ukpo-Dunukofia, Awka – AIG Muri Umar Musa, Commandant Polac Wudil, Kano – AIG Lawal Jimeta Tanko, AIG Fcid Annex Lagos – AIG Usman Al Hassan Belel, AIG Dops Fhq Abuja – AIG Adebola Emmanuel Longe, AIG Investment Fhq Abuja – Aig Musa Adze.

“AIG Dict Fhq Abuja – AIG Philip Sule Maku, Fdc, AIG Zone 6 Calabar – AIG Usman Sule Gomna, AIG Cooperative – AIG Adamu Usman, AIG Zone 3 Yola – AIG Daniel Sokari-Pedro, AIG Dtd Fhq Abuja – AIG Ahmed Mohammed Azare, AIG Fcid Annex Kaduna – AIG Maigana Alhaji Sani.

“AIG Zone 12 Bauchi – AIG Audu Adamu Madaki, AIG Maritime Lagos – AIG John Ogbonnaya Amadi, AIG Zone 8 Lokoja – AIG Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, AIG Armament Fhq Abuja – AIG Mohammed L. Bagega, AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri – AIG Bello Makwashi and AIG Works Fhq Abuja – AIG Balarabe Abubakar”.

Mba said that the IGP assured that the development would help to drive the new policing vision targeted at improving policing services and effectively responding to security threats in the country.

He added that the posting was with immediate effect.