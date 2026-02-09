Shallow Graves Discovered In Ebonyi Community

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Shallow graves containing mutilated corpses have been discovered at Amasiri community of Ebonyi State. The corpses are suspected to be victims of the boundary dispute between Amasiri and Okporojọ Oso Edda communities of the state.

This was disclosed by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lt Colonel Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni. Col Ayeni was reacting to a viral video about the militarisation of the Amasiri community.

He said the presence of military operatives at the disputed areas was to carry out the curfew declared by Gov Francis Nwifuru aimed at protecting lives and property of the residents.

He started that, “Credible intelligence has revealed multiple sites where victims were buried, including adults and children. The discovery of these graves underscores the scale of the crimes committed and the necessity of a robust security presence to dismantle criminal networks and prevent further violence.”

According to him, the operatives were deployed as a direct response to the gruesome killings and beheadings of four individuals in Okporojo village, Edda LGA, adding that it was in the process of the intervention that shallow graves containing mutilated bodies at Amasiri were discovered.

Advertisement

He said, “These atrocities demanded urgent interventions to restore peace, protect innocent lives, and bring perpetrators to justice. The attention of the Headquarters, 82 Division Nigerian Army (NA), has been drawn to some videos currently circulating on social media, featuring journalists condemning the deployment of troops in Amasiri following the killing of innocent citizens in the Amasiri–Edda community, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“The intervention of the NA and other security agencies in Amasiri is not an invasion as characterised by these videos. This narrative is misleading and does not reflect the true purpose of the operation.”

Recall that the Ebonyi State government imposed a curfew and temporarily closed schools in Amasiri to prevent escalation and ensure public safety.

Ayeni said, “The security agencies were deployed to enforce the curfew, ensure uninterrupted investigations and security operations, protect medical teams, and manage the humanitarian implications of the crisis.

“The joint teams comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, Department of State Security, and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps have been conducting intelligence-driven patrols, cordon-and-search operations, and forensic exhumations in the affected areas.”

Advertisement

He clarified that the deployment of troops was not targeted at the people of Amasiri “but at criminal elements exploiting communal tensions to perpetrate heinous crimes”. He stressed that the operation was “intelligence-led, professional, and conducted in partnership with local leadership to ensure transparency and accountability”.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the military and sister agencies to protecting all citizens without bias.