You might also like

Fayose Resigns From PDP Presidential Zoning Committee

How Governors Spend Security Vote – Fayemi

Ekiti Guber Will Be Our ‘Best Election Ever’ – INEC

Ekiti 2022: INEC Calls For Public Scrutiny Of Candidates’ Particulars

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.