Shan George Urges Tinubu To Resign

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Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Shan George has raised concerns over the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, drawing comparisons between his tenure as Lagos State governor and his current performance in office.

In a strongly worded statement, George reflected on Tinubu’s time as governor, describing it as an era marked by visible development, infrastructural growth, and institutional reforms. She noted that his administration thrived despite political disagreements with then-President Olusegun Obasanjo, earning him widespread admiration among Lagos residents.

However, the filmmaker expressed disappointment with the current administration, saying it has not met the expectations many Nigerians had based on Tinubu’s record. She questioned the apparent contrast in leadership style and effectiveness.

In her words, “I remember when Tinubu was Lagos State Governor, he did with Lagos what Oti is currently doing in Abia State. At that time OBJ was d President and was having some political disagreements with Tinubu, yet Tinubu forged on, and carried Lagos state with a lot of grace and panache, turning d city into an even better place than he met it, building MM2, dualizing Allen Avenue and many other roads inside Lagos, he cleared d streets of area boys and created LASTMA, among many other good works, without any much support from federal, it was a good time to live in Lagos then. Lagosians loved Tinubu.

“And so, I believe that’s the yardstick he was measured with, while weighing him for the kind of capacity needed for the role of a President.

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“But the President we are seeing now, makes me wonder, where is the Tinubu we used to know? The Tinubu who stood and protested and won against many past bad governance right from when I was still wearing diapers? The Tinubu who fought OBJ hands down and made Lagos a heaven? d real City Boy, what happened?

“In my opinion, AGE happened, which is a natural call and should not be faulted, his lifelong desire and goal have always been to become the President of Nigeria, hence the EMILOKAN surge, quite understandable, he got it, and that’s great.

“But at this point, even he should step down on his own without being told; it’s honourable to leave the stage when there’s still some applause, loud or not. But his cronies won’t tell him now, their gains in it won’t let them, until they push him to work himself to the point of no return, because being the President of Nigeria, THE GIANT OF AFRICA, is not moimoi, baba should resign now.”

George added that she is an international award-winning African filmmaker and a proud Nigerian, stressing that she is not affiliated with any political party. She noted that she does not support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or any other presidential candidate, but is simply expressing her views as a concerned and responsible citizen.

George emphasized that her remarks are non-partisan, stating she is not affiliated with any political party and is speaking solely as a concerned Nigerian citizen.