Shasha Violence: Ibadan People Not Against Northerners, Says CCII

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes has said that despite the recent violence at Sasa Market in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, Ibadan remained the home for every ethnic group including the northerners.

The President General of CCII, Yemi Soladoye, said this on Thursday at the fifth coronation anniversary of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The CCII assured northerners and people from other parts of the country living in the city of the hospitality of the Indigenes of Ibadan.

He said what happened at Sasa Market was a personal issues between some traders, while stressing that it was not an issue of Ibadan people versus Hausa.

“We want the whole world to know that despite the Shasha Episode, Ibadan still maintains its record of high level of hospitality, tolerance, accommodation and indeed the largest city in Nigeria where all ethnic groups all over the world reside.

” Shasha. Sabo, Ekotedo, Ago Tapa, Ago Igbira, Isale ijebu, Ago Tailor, Oke Shapati) and all religious groups co-exist without records of ethnic or religious riots. The Shasha episode was principally personalised issues among the traders as against ethnic issue between Ibadan and her guests.

“We seize this opportunity to confirm to our Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, that we solidly stand by him and commend him for the efforts taken so far on the return of peaceful co-existence to Shasha in particular and Oyo State in general,” he said.

Speaking on the ascension of a new Olubadan, he warned against an attempt to.change the tradition.

He urged the Olubadan about “landmines” planted in the past reviews of Olubadan Chieftaincy Law, saying they should be looked into to avoid unnecessary change in the order of ascension of a new Olubadan.

He said changing such established tradition which many had appalauded could cause crisis.

Sadoye said, “On the auspices of today’s joyous occasion, we hereby appeal to to our Olubadan to please emulate the likes of the Bake Oyesile Ougbode ( 1851-1864) and Oba Isaac Akinyele (1955-1964) by setting up a committee to carry out comprehensive review of our Chieftaincy System in Ibadanland and where necessary present the issues approved by the Olubadan in Council to the Government of Oyo State for ratification.

“To study all the past reviews in the Olubadan Chieftaincy Law with a view to removing some landmines already planted therein which may derail the age-long smooth transition and rancourless ascension to the throne of Olubadan eg spreading the choice of a new Olubadan to the Ekerin position.”

The Olubadan of Ibadan thanked the people and prayed for peace to continue to reign in the ancient city.