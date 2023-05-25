‘She Absconded For 21 Days’ — Lagos Police React As Female Officer Claims She Was Detained For Resigning

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Fauzziyah Ebunoluwa, a female police officer attached to the Lagos Police Command has decried her detention by the police after notifying the force of her resignation.

Ebunoluwa, popularly known as an Apiculturist/Beekeeper, works in the religious department of the Command.

She narrated her ordeal in a series of tweets shared at about 1.07 am on Thursday, saying she was detained without interrogation and denied toiletries.

The police authorities in Lagos had allegedly asked Ebunoluwa to report to the Command on Wednesday to meet with the Deputy Commissioner for an interview, unbeknown to her she would be detained.

“I never saw this coming. I have never thought I’ll be put in detention without interrogation. All I did was try to resign. I have been trying to resign from the Police since last year but my letters were not approved.

“My boss had called me to show up yesterday 24th of May to meet the Deputy commissioner for an interview. I thought they were finally going to approve my resignation but the only words I heard was that I should be detained to be tried and dismissed.

“Due to the shock, I couldn’t say anything as the officer led me away. Later, I heard that I should have begged and cried but my lack of reaction worsened the matter. I cried a river after it all dawned on me.

“I have not taken my clothes and shoes off since yesterday. I can’t even change my sanitary pad. My migraine is throbbing at full speed and my head is about to Explode from exhaustion.

“My mother has called that she has been advised to come and plead that I will continue working. I have been working for 6 years and I think it is fair to let someone go and aid them to leave if they do not want to stay anymore.

“I don’t know how long I’ll be here for but I really need to sleep. If the women at the provost office had not given me some Paracetamol yesterday afternoon, I may not have survived until now. I don’t know how long I will be here for but I’ll appreciate a blanket with sanitary pad.

“The cold is about to snuff my life out. As I sit here through the night and the mosquitos hum in my ears. I keep talking to them to ask them why someone who could have stamped my letter and put me through on what to do will have me held down and humiliated instead.,” her tweets read.

The officer’s disclosure has generated over 723,000 engagements on Twitter as Nigerians demand an explanation from the Lagos Police Command.

Consequently, the Command’s spokesperson, Ben Hundeyin, said Ebunoluwa is being detained for absconding from duty for 21 days without leave or permission, adding such an act was a “flagrant disregard for the conditions of service she willingly signed to”.

He noted, “It is one thing to turn in your resignation. It is another thing for the application to be processed, upon which you receive your discharge certificate. Till you get the discharge certificate, you remain a serving member of the Force, bound by all extant rules and regulations of service”.

Hundeyin confirmed that Ebunoluwa will commence her orderly room trial on Thursday for indiscipline and maliciously bringing the “name of the Force into disrepute by distorting/misrepresenting facts – a discreditable conduct that amounts to another disciplinary offence”.