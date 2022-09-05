‘She Has Right Plans’ – Boris Johnson, Sunak React Following Truss’ Emergence As Next UK Prime Minister

The outgoing prime minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has congratulated one of his aides, Liz Truss, for emerging the next PM of the UK with 81,326 votes from party members.

Truss was appointed by Johnson as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs on 15 September 2021.

The Conservative Party leadership earlier on Monday announced that Truss defeated her main rival Rishi Sunak who scored 60,399 votes.

Tweeting after the announcement, Johnson backed Truss’s election urging all politicians to give her 100 percent support.

Johnson said he was proud to serve as leader of the Conservative Party and UK PM for the last three years.

He listed some of his achievements in office as winning the biggest majority for decades, getting Brexit done, overseeing the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe and giving vital support to Ukraine.

“Congratulations to @trussliz on her decisive win. I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sunak thanked everyone who voted for him in the campaign.

“I’ve said throughout that the Conservatives are one family.

“It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times,” he tweeted.

Johnson is excepted to leave office on September 6 (Tuesday)

Ms Truss will be appointed as the new PM by Queen Elizabeth.

On her part, Truss said she felt honoured to be elected leader of the Conservative Party and the next UK PM.

“Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country.

“I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential,” she said.