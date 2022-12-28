‘She Was Pregnant With Twins’ – Mother of Late Bolanle Raheem Cries Out

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The death of the legal practitioner, Bolanle Raheem who was killed by a trigger-happy policeman has since left her family in mourning, and more unfortunate is the news of being expectant with twin babies before her death.

Advertisement

“I cannot see my ‘The Law’ again. People usually call her ‘The Law’. She was taken away from me. She was pregnant with twins,” Raheem’s mother said during a condolence visit by the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi.

Alabi led a delegation to the bereaved family’s residence on Tuesday where the mother amid her pain, recalled the struggle of raising her late child.

“It is not easy. A child that I have been training since childhood. I suffered over her. I hawked oranges; there is nothing I did not do,” The Cable report quoted the mother.

The deceased who left behind a five-year-old daughter was killed along the Ajah under bridge area of Lagos State on Christmas day after an officer, Inspector Imeh Johnson pulled a trigger that hit her in a moving vehicle.

The Lagos Command had arrested the cop and two others on duty when the incident occurred. The police said the case was embarrassing and vowed that Johnson, if found culpable will face the full weight of the law.

Advertisement

However, the other officers were released because they were arrested to give a first-hand account of the incident.

Details of Johnson’s interrogation revealed that he claimed accidental discharge. He is said to be due for promotion by 2023 and retirement in 2024.

“There are indeed consequences. The officer is still in detention at the SCID. His investigation is being wrapped up,” the Lagos Police Spokesperson, Ben Hundeyin updated in a recent tweet.

Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission (PSC) while reacting to the situation called on the Police Force to put in place a “formidable programme for further training of its men in weapon handling”.

The commission noted that the case of “unprovoked shooting and killing” of Nigerians has become worrisome. THE WHISTLER traced at least seven reported cases of similar incidents in the last 24 months.

Advertisement

While the incident is “one too many” unfortunate cases resulting from police unprofessionalism, the Labour Party 2023 Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, like many other Nigerians notes that her death remains a huge loss to her immediate and extended family.

“Like I’ve always said, a well-trained and professional police officer will not engage in police brutality,” Obi said while echoing President Muhammed Buhari’s statement who noted that the incident “was a stark reminder of the recurring menace of the mishandling of weapons.”