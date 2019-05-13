Govs Have Turned States To Personal Estates – Shehu Sani

Advertisement

Following the recent move by the Federal Government, FG to use the newly inaugurated Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), to end shady dealings of state governments in the amount of funds allocated to local government councils across the country through the State Joint Local Government Accounts, Senator Shehu Sani has taken a dig at Nigerian governors.

Sani who represents Kaduna Central district in the senate accused the governors of turning their states into personal estate.

He described the alleged development as part of the tragedy of democracy in the country in the past 20 years, expressing worries that Local Government (LG) and state assemblies only exist in name and on paper.

He commended the move by FG.

Recall that the Nigerian government had recently inaugurated NFIU, which was excised from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to address the issue.

NFIU will commence operation from June 1, 2019, which will make it compulsory for all LG allocations to go straight to their respective bank accounts.

In a post on his Twitter handle on Monday, in response to the development, Sani wrote:

“NFIU strategy to save the local Government account and allocations from the predatory activities of the state governors is commendable. It’s the most significant effort to save the LGs system since the return of democracy in 1999.

“Local Government and state assemblies only exist in name and on paper. Everything begins and end with the Governor of a state. The states turned to personal estates of the Governors; And that is part of the tragedy of our democracy in 20 years.”