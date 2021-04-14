Shehu Sani Explains Buhari’s Failure To Implement APC’s El-Rufai Report On True Federalism

56 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused of deliberately refusing to implement the recommendations of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 23-man Committee on true federalism.

The governing party had in 2017 inaugurated a Committee led by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to look into growing agitations for state police, resource control and true federalism.

The committee submitted its report in 2018 to the leadership of the APC led by the then National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

But more than two years after the report was submitted, the Presidency is yet to implement the recommendations of the committee.

A situation that former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, described as “unfortunate at a time that the country is in dire need of the recommendations of the committee.”

In an interview with THE WHISTLER, the former senator representing Kaduna Central said that “the present administration especially the person of the President is not a fan or an advocate of restructuring. His party can recommend or set up a committee that would come out with recommendations, but when you have a leadership that is not in tune with restructuring, it is not possible to implement it.

“For example, the ruling party controls the two Houses, they also have the highest number of state governors, so if they were interested in restructuring, now they are in their 7th year without any effort being done.”

Senator Sani, who is also a member of the governing APC regretted that the clamour to restructure the country “has been reduced to a campaign tool used by the opposition just to get power.”

He said that the APC promise on restructuring “was simply a campaign promise and it is going to end up like that.”

The former senate in the 8th Assembly added that “as soon as they get the power, they quickly forget the promise to restructure the country.”

While insisting that the APC is not the only party guilty of reneging on its campaign promises, the senator and social critic accused former president Goodluck Jonathan and the People Democratic Party (PDP) of not doing enough to ensure true federalism in the country.

“The last government was not also serious about restructuring. Because if they were, they could have also restructured the country.”

When contacted to get the position of the APC on the allegations by Senator Sani, the Spokesman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John James AkpanUdoedehe, said “we have a lot on our plate at the moment. We tried to do this you people bring another.

Now, you have come up with this issue on restructuring, we will look at it and know what we can do.”