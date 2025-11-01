Shehu Sani Rejects Trump’s ‘Christian Genocide’ Label, Calls Claim False

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s declaration describing Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over Christian genocide, saying the claim is false, divisive, and based on misinformation.

Trump had on Friday listed Nigeria among nations where Christians face persecution, a move that has drawn criticism from Nigerian leaders who say the assessment ignores the country’s complex security challenges.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Sani said there was “absolutely no Christian genocide in Nigeria”, arguing that the violence and killings in the country have affected both Muslims and Christians equally.

“President Trump’s declaration of Nigeria as ‘a country of particular concern’ is triggered, founded, and predicated on outrightly false, misleading, and mischievous narratives and misinformation aimed at sowing the seeds and fanning the embers of division, discord, and discontent in our country,” he said.

According to the former lawmaker, Nigeria’s security situation over the past fifteen years has been driven by terrorist and bandit attacks that do not discriminate along religious lines.

“The real situation in Nigeria in the last fifteen years is that of terrorists and bandits targeting and killing Nigerians who are both Muslims and Christians,” Sani said.

“Without the need for rationalisation, Muslims have actually suffered more and recorded more casualties because of the areas where those evil terrorists operate. This truth was recently confirmed by the U.S. Envoy in Nigeria, who knows better than Senator Ted Cruz and his cohorts living thousands of kilometres from our country.”

Sani argued that given Nigeria’s religious demographics, the notion of systematic persecution was untenable.

“Looking at the number of Muslims and Christians in Nigeria, persecution is technically impossible,” he stated.

“Terrorists in Nigeria attack mosques and churches, they kill imams and pastors, and they kidnap Muslims and Christians. We are all victims confronted by a common danger.”

He further criticised U.S. Senator Ted Cruz’s proposed bill, which calls for action against individuals implementing Sharia and blasphemy laws in Nigeria, describing it as “a direct and unjust attack on the legal principles, ethos, and religious sensitivities of Muslims.”

“Nigeria is an independent country. No foreign leader, foreign interest, or foreign country can or should dictate to Nigerians how they wish to govern themselves, rule their lives, or practice and protect the sacredness of their religion,” Sani said.

“If Muslims in Nigeria decide to run their lives with Sharia and blasphemy laws, it is none of the business of the U.S. If they can’t sanction individuals who implement Sharia and blasphemy laws in Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, why should it be differently applied here?”

The former senator accused the U.S. political establishment of double standards, alleging that it often censors citizens within its borders while claiming to promote free speech abroad.

“Recently, the U.S. political establishment has gone hard on anyone who protested or posted anything they considered offensive or disrespectful of their local and foreign interests.

“Why should they practise censorship, restrictions and autocracy and still preach freedom?” he queried.

Sani described the designation of Nigeria as “a country of particular concern” as “unconscionable and unacceptable”, urging Washington to support Nigeria in combating terrorism rather than threatening sanctions.

“Mr Trump should help and support Nigeria to crush terrorism and address its security challenges, not dictate or threaten us,” he said.

“Those within Nigeria who peddled and exported these consignments of lies and deceit for their own personal political interests should reflect on the consequences of their actions. You can’t stain your country with faeces and expect the world to revere you.”

He expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ability to overcome its current difficulties, saying, “Nigeria will overcome its challenges,” he affirmed.