Sheikh Gumi Speaks In Defence Of Bandits Again, Says Ransom Not For Luxury Living

…Twitter Users React

Amid widespread criticisms of banditry in Nigeria, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has again explained why bandits collect ransom from their victims.

The controversial cleric said the bandits need the money to purchase weapons to fight government and not to live luxury life.

The cleric said so during a program on African Independent Television (AIT), Kaakaki.

Gumi has been at the centre of negotiations with bandits and terrorists operating in Northern Nigeria.

On Tuesday, one out of the seventeen remaining students of the Greenfield University, Kaduna were released by the bandits after murder of five.

Reacting to the development, Gumi frowned on the Kaduna State Government’s refusal to meet the terms of the bandits.

He said human lives were worth more than any amount of money.

“What amount of money is too big for us to save the lives of those five students, what amount of money? secondly, we can give them the money to get the boys out of danger then go after our money, ” he said.

Furthermore, Gumi said that the violent behavior of some herdsmen was because they felt abandoned by Government.

“They are under pressure to fight government.

“Why are they fighting then? You see, the herdsmen has gone through a lot of hardship. No government has really sat down to see into their fight, to modernize them, to even spend anything…not one kobo of Nigeria’s budget goes to them.

“Bandits don’t live a luxury life, they live in huts, they have nothing, sometimes they drink from the stream,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gumi’s position on the situation is not going down well with certain Nigerians.

Some claim he has soft spot for terrorists and bandits.

Below are some of the views of Twitter users:

In a country that works, Sheikh Gumi would have been arrested by the DSS. He knows too much about these guys! He knows their hideouts! He knows them! But no the DSS is busy tracking down the critics of a failed President! — PDP 2023!!! 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 (@PDP_2023) May 4, 2021

Nigeria is joke. Too much confidence from these people. See this one coming out publicly to defend crime — Adeshtech (@adeshtech) May 4, 2021