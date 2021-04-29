Shekau Appoints New ‘War Commander’

22 SHARES Share Tweet

After killing his former war commander, Abu Fatimah, Abubakar Shekau, has appointed another commander.

Shekau appointed Abu Muhammad as the new Amirul Jaysh (Commander of War).

It was gathered that Shekau personally shot and killed Fatimah last week for allegedly betraying his faction of the Boko Haram sect.

PRNigeria revealed that two other senior Commanders were also eliminated by Shekau.

“Following an internal dispute, Shekau killed Abu Fatima, one other Commander and Amirul Fi’ya, who is a son to a renowned Bama businessman, Alhaji Modu Katakauma,”