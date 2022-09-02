Shettima At 56: Tinubu Celebrates ‘Extraordinary’ Running Mate

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Bola Tinubu, has extolled the virtues of his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, on the occasion of his 56th birthday.

Shettima, former Governor of Borno State, chosen in June as the APC Vice Presidential Candidate, clocks 56 on Thursday.

Tinubu in a statement through his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman, described Shettima as “a bold, courageous, selfless, brilliant and committed leader who led his people through the most difficult and challenging period as Governor of Borno State, when the state was under Boko Haram siege”.

He noted Shettima’s doggedness and quality leadership, as he did not allow the menace of Boko Haram terrorism to overwhelm him.

He said, “I heartily congratulate my brother and worthy partner, Senator Kashim Shettima, on attaining 56 in good health.

“I am excited about his energy, dynamism and readiness to serve our country at the center as Vice President .

“Senator Shettima is an extraordinary leader forged in the theatre of challenges. He led a heroic struggle against the forces of terrorism with intellect, courage and tenacity. He gave succour to the victims while mobilising the civilians to support our military.

“The success of his interventions and help in facilitating the emergence of another excellent leader in Prof. Babagana Zulum as his successor are part of the achievements of our party today in Borno State.

“It gladdens my heart to be on this journey with Senator Shettima to deliver to our people progressive good governance.

“I wish Senator Shettima many more years, robust health and more wisdom as he forges ahead in the service of our country.”