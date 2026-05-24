Shettima Attends Wadagni Inauguration, Seeks Stronger Nigeria-Benin Alliance

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Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday attended the inauguration of President Romuald Wadagni in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and deepening cooperation with the neighbouring country.

The VP, who was representing President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, said Nigeria considers its relationship with the Benin Republic strategic to regional integration and democratic stability in West Africa.

The vice president said Nigeria’s presence at the ceremony reflected President Tinubu’s commitment to solidarity and cooperation with neighbouring countries.

“Our presence here in Cotonou underlines President Tinubu’s unwavering, deep-seated commitment to strengthening ties with our neighbours,” he stated.

Shettima described the relationship between both countries as one built on centuries of social interaction, cultural affinity and economic interdependence that transcend political boundaries.

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“Our border with the Benin Republic stretches across nearly 600 kilometres, spanning six Nigerian states, including Kebbi State. Our cultural and historical ties run deep—we intermarry, and our communities overlap.

“There are Yoruba people on this side of the border just as there are in Nigeria. Benin has a Borgu Province, while we have a Borgu Local Government Area in Niger State. We are essentially one people tied to a common destiny,” he said.

He stressed the need for both countries to continue working together in promoting democratic governance, peace and economic prosperity across the ECOWAS sub-region.

“Because of this, we must show solidarity, empathy and active support toward strengthening democracy in West Africa,” he added.

The Vice President disclosed that trade relations between Nigeria and Benin Republic currently hover around $2bn annually, noting that about five million Nigerians reside in Benin Republic out of its estimated population of 15 million.

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According to him, both countries have deepened cooperation in border security, grassroots governance, trade facilitation and infrastructure development as part of broader regional integration efforts under ECOWAS.

Shettima recalled that in August last year, Nigeria and Benin formalised grassroots cooperation through a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening collaboration among local governments, traditional rulers and border communities to tackle cross-border crimes and improve socio-economic ties.

The agreement established direct cooperation between Nigerian border local government areas and neighbouring communities in Benin, particularly in border towns such as Seme, Igbokofi and Ilara.

He said the arrangement had improved commercial activities, agriculture, infrastructure and local security coordination, while creating new opportunities for businesses and residents operating across border communities.

The Vice President also noted that both countries are implementing regional trade and economic frameworks under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme and the Common External Tariff system to improve the business environment and accelerate regional economic integration.

“As ECOWAS member states, both countries continue to uphold the protocol on free movement of persons, allowing citizens to stay within each other’s territories for up to 90 days without visa requirements,” he added.