Shettima Departs Abuja For AU Summit In Ethiopia

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has departed Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 2026 African Union (AU) Summit.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday

According to him, the Summit, themed “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063,” will focus on advancing continental commitments toward sustainable water management, improved sanitation systems, and the broader development aspirations encapsulated in the AU’s Agenda 2063 framework.

While in Addis Ababa, the Vice President will join other African leaders at the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government, as well as the 30th General Assembly, scheduled to be held on February 14 and 15, 2026, respectively.

On the margins of the Summit, Shettima will participate in high-level side events and hold bilateral engagements with political and business leaders aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic, economic, and strategic partnerships across the continent.

Shettima is being accompanied by cabinet ministers and other senior government officials.

He is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of his official engagements in Addis Ababa.