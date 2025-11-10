Shettima, Remi Tinubu, Akpabio, Others To Attend Children Leadership Conference

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, will open the 2025 National Children Leadership Conference organised by the Children of Africa Leadership and Values Development Initiative (CALDEV) in Abuja.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts and founder of the initiative, Rep. Bamidele Salam (PDP-Osun), made this known at a news conference on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the week-long conference, which will bring together more than 400 young African participants, is entitled “The Role of Children in Nation Building: Digitally Smart, Socially Responsible.”

Salam said that the conference seeks to equip African children with essential leadership skills, digital literacy and a deep sense of social responsibility.

Represented by the Conference Consultant, Dr Chibuzor Okereke, Salam said that the conference will feature leadership training, digital empowerment and civic engagement.

The lawmaker said that CALDEV, which was founded in 2015, had been at the forefront of mentoring and nurturing young Africans to become values-driven leaders and advocates for children’s rights.

According to him, the initiative was inspired by the belief that the future of Africa lies in the quality of values and vision we instil in our children today.

“This year’s edition coincides with Universal Children’s Day on November 20 and will also feature delegates from Zambia, Gambia, Uganda, and Ghana, expanding its continental reach and fostering unity and cultural exchange among African youth.

“The mission is to nurture a generation of digitally empowered, socially conscious, and ethically grounded young Africans who will take responsibility for building a prosperous and united continent,” he said.

Salam said that the NCLC had become a flagship programme for developing the leadership potential of children between the ages of 13 and 19.

According to him, it provides a platform for participants to express their ideas, showcase their creativity, and engage in activities that promote personal and community development.

Salam said that the initiative has reached more than 1,000 children in Nigeria, providing them with mentorship and platforms to lead social impact projects within their communities.

The lawmaker said that the conference will feature a book launch, Children’s Parliamentary Session, Digi-Skills Workshops, Public Speaking and Problem-Solving Challenges, Early Achievers Awards, and Excursions to the National Assembly and National Assembly Library.

Salam said that other dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, and the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

Others are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen; Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu; and Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun, among others.