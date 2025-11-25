Shettima Returns From G20, AU–EU Summits In S/Africa, Angola

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Abuja from Luanda, Angola, after representing President Bola Tinubu at the 7th African Union–European Union (AU-EU) Summit held in that country.

Shettima, on Sunday, departed South Africa for Luanda after participating at the 2025 Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, where he also represented the president.

“In Angola, Senator Shettima delivered President Tinubu’s statement in which the Nigerian leader intensified the nation’s call for Africa to secure permanent seats with veto-wielding authority on the United Nations (UN) Security Council, insisting that comprehensive reform of the global governance system is long overdue,” said the VP’s spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha.



“The President, in his statement, also tasked the European Union (EU) with co-creating peace and security initiatives alongside its African partners, anchored on African-led frameworks as a pathway to achieving sustainable stability across the continent.

“The Nigerian leader reaffirmed the country’s firm commitment to advancing peace, security and democratic governance across Africa, and collaborating with the European Union to build a more stable, just, and prosperous world.”

During the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, Nigeria urged world leaders to come up with a more equitable and responsive system to manage global financial flows and sincerely address the recurring debt crises in a manner that meets the needs of all nations.

In a speech delivered by Shettima on Saturday, President Tinubu noted that the multilateral frameworks, currently being relied on, no longer reflect the complexities of the present world, as they were “built in an era far removed from” the present challenges.

At the third session of the G20 Leaders’ Summit on Sunday, the President called for a global framework that benefits communities hosting critical minerals in Nigeria and Africa, ensuring value addition at the source.

He also backed the creation of global ethical standards for Artificial Intelligence (AI), aimed at accelerating development across the world.