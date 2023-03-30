Shiites Protest Seizure Of El-Zakzaky’s International Passport, Clash With Police In Abuja

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Supporters of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh El-Zakzaky, on Thursday, stormed Abuja to demand the release of their leader’s international passport and clashed with the police.

The protesting Shiite faithful engaged the police as they marched towards the Federal Secretariat in Abuja leading to an exchange of gunfire, according to an eyewitness who spoke to THE WHISTLER.

The eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said “there was an exchange of gunshots at my office at the Finance Ministry where the protest was held.”

The protesters called on President Muhammadu Buhari to lift the travel ban placed on El-Zakzaky to enable him travel for medical treatment abroad.

They also asked for the release of his international passports and that of his wife, Malama Zeenah.

The protesters were seen holding banners and placards that read, “Buhari must remove the travel ban on Sheikh El-Zakzaky.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday dismissed an application filed by Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenah which sought an order compelling the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, to issue them their international passports.

The suit was filed on their behalf by the Falana Falana Chambers as a fundamental rights application.

But reading his verdict on Thursday, Justice Obiora Egwuta held that the applicant did not provide sufficient evidence in court to show that his passport was either seized, destroyed, lost or the relevant agency was unwilling to reissue another one to him after his return from India in 2018.

“From the position of the applicant, it was not shown that it was the respondent who took his passport but rather that the passport was destroyed or lost in 2015 when his residence was attacked by security operatives.

“This application is accordingly dismissed,” Egwatu said.