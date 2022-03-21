Shina Peller Attacks Atiku, Says Only Nigeria’s Enemies Will Support North To Retain Power In 2023

The lawmaker representing Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Kajola, Iwajowa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, has described former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as one of the politicians manipulating Nigerians for their selfish reasons.

The lawmaker, who is also an entrepreneur said only the enemies of Nigeria will want the North to retain the Presidency beyond 2023.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s two terms of eight years will expire on May 29, 2023.and there are calls that power should return to the South after the expiration of his tenure.

But the lawmaker, who is from Oyo State disagreed with the claims of Atiku in a post on the Instagram on Sunday night.

He said power should shift to the South in the intrest of peace, fairness and to placate the people agitating to breakaway from Nigeria.

In a short video posted on Instagram by the lawmaker, Atiku said the South had ruled the country for 14 years and the Peoples Democratic Party should not allow itself to be stampeded into zoning power to the South in 2023.

But reacting to this, Peller said he was disappointed that a former vice president who is also a Muslim could engage in falsehood and half truth to justify his presidential ambition.

Peller wrote on Instagram, “I disagree with the position of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar confusingly stating that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan (Southerners) were Presidents for 8 years and 6 years respectively, whilst he deliberately skipped the name of the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua for selfish political interest.

“What makes it more disappointing for me is the fact that the former Vice President is a Muslim and Islam teaches us to be truthful and fair in our dealings and not misguide people with our utterances. Alh Atiku knows that after Chief Obasanjo’s tenure, it was Yar’Adua before the circumstance made Dr. Goodluck Jonathan President. Death, which is inevitable to all, shortened the tenure of Yar’Adua as the President, not man. But someone who calls himself a Muslim who is supposed to be truthful and believe in God and death, I expected that he should have recognised Yar’Adua in his analogy.

“Going by his recent utterances, Alhaji Atiku has just proven to us again that he is one of the typical Nigerian politicians who is ever ready to manipulate the people, twist the fact and mislead people to satisfy their political interest even if it means at the detriment of unity, peace and progress of our dear country.”

“For me, I strongly believe that only an enemy of Nigeria will want to keep power in the North as far as 2023 is concerned. The South is bleeding: Yorubas are agitating for Oduduwa Nation; the Igbos are agitating for Biafra, a clear indication that these groups feel marginalized, while the Northerners have retained the position of the President for eight years (2 uninterrupted terms of 4 years).

” In the interest of peace, it is only fair that the South should produce the next Nigerian President.

“God has blessed our country with so much resources. We want to progress in our country, and we can never achieve progress without fairness, justice and peace. Only an enemy of Nigeria will want the North to retain power in 2023.

“This is the time politicians must sacrifice for Nigeria and embrace peace first as we, the politicians are the ones that have benefited mostly from the failed system. So sad!!!”