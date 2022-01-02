Shock As Olubadan Dies At 93

Ex-Minister, other residents of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital as well as some.politicians have expressed shock at the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The mobarch died in Ibadan on Sunday at the age of 93.

The news of Olubadan’s death came some days after the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, joined his ancestors.

The cause of the death of the monarch could not be confirmed yet but there are speculations that he contracted COVID-19.

The remains of the monarch have been brought back to the palace of Olubaban at Popoyemoja area of the ancient city where a large number of weeping residents had gathered.

The remains of the Oba which were brought in an ambulance were wrapped in light blue shroud.

Meanwhile, a former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has expressed shock at the demise of the nonagenarian monarch.

He commiserated with the people of the city in a statement on Sunday.

The statement read, ” What a sad news to hear that our most reverred father and quintessential Royal Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, has passed on to the great beyond.

” He was, indeed, a very humble, pacific and ever- smiling Oba. He saw all Ibadan residents, one people notwithstanding our diverse ethnic, religious and socio- cultural backgrounds.

“In practical terms, he was non- combative and a father to all. For me in particular, I owe my traditional title of AGBAAKIN FIWAGBOYE OF IBADANLAND (T’ILE T’OKO) to his benevolence. This is moreover, that I never applied nor lobbied for the position.”